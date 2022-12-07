Temperatures west of a stalled arctic front were in the 20s and 30s in western Montana to the single digits and 10s east of it across northeast Montana.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph, with stronger winds from Cut Bank to Livingston.
Wind chills were below zero in Havre and Glendive.
Skies were clear to partly cloudy.
Weak high pressure will build into Montana through tomorrow.
Cold temperatures tonight with mostly sunny skies Thursday.
A Pacific front will move into the state tomorrow night and Friday.
It will bring some snow, with several inches in the mountains and a trace to an inch or two in lower elevations of mainly western and southwest Montana.
Another chance of snow Sunday and turning colder next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s, except in the single digits below zero north central and northeast areas of the state.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s to lower 30s.
More of the same Friday through the weekend, with highs dropping to the 10s and 20s early next week.
