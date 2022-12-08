Temperatures east of a stalled arctic front were in the single digits and 10s in northeast Montana to the 20s to lower 30s central and western Montana.
A winter weather advisory through tomorrow morning for the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula north to the Kootenai Cabinet area west of Kalispell.
Snowfall of one to three inches.
A dense fog advisory for central and southern Valley County in northeast Montana, including Glasgow.
Visibility a quarter of a mile or less.
Radar shows snow moving into far northwest Montana in Lincoln County.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph with wind chills down to zero in Glasgow and Glendive.
A weak storm system will move into western and southwest Montana tonight through early Friday.
Snow will develop in these areas with partly cloudy skies central and west.
More mainly mountain snow along the Idaho border into the weekend before low pressure develops over the region Sunday and Monday.
This may bring more significant snow to the state with accumulations.
Blizzard conditions may occur in southeast Montana early next week.
Lows in the single digits above and below zero north central and northeast to the 10s to lower 20s elsewhere.
Highs Friday in the 20s to lower 30s.
More of the same this weekend and then colder next week with highs dropping back to the 10s and 20s.
