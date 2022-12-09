Temperatures across Montana ranged from the single digits east of a stalled arctic front to the 20s to lower 30s central and west.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.
Skies were variable with a few snow showers in the mountains in the west and southcentral areas and north of Glasgow in northeast Montana.
The forecast for the MSU playoff game is mainly dry after some snow showers in the afternoon.
Temperatures will fall through the 10s with light winds.
Chance of mainly mountain snow this weekend along the Idaho border, with several inches in West Yellowstone and Big Sky.
Most of the weekend will be dry in the lower elevations.
However, by Sunday night and Monday accumulating snow is likely across central and western Montana, including Missoula, Great Falls and Bozeman.
Several inches of snow are possible followed by arctic air.
Thus, an alert Sunday night and Monday in those areas.
There are no advisories yet since this is more than 48 hours in the future.
I'm anticipating advisories being issued later this weekend.
I'll keep an eye on it.
The storm redevelops in the Dakotas Monday and by Monday night through Wednesday we are expecting a major winter storm with blizzard conditions for eastern Montana, from Miles City and Broadus north to Glendive and Plentywood.
Up to a foot of snow is expected and winds up to 40 mph.
Thus, an alert late Monday through Wednesday for eastern Montana.
There is a winter storm watch for that area.
Billings is not in any advisory or watch.
This is several days out. I'm anticipating south central Montana will be placed under at least of an advisory.
Thus, an alert for south central and eastern Montana late Monday through Wednesday.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s.
Highs Saturday in the upper 20s and 30s.
Highs will drop to the 10s and 20s by early next week with lows dropping to the single digits above and below zero.
