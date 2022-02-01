Temperatures late today ranged from slightly below zero northern border to the single digits and 10s central and the 20s west-central and southwest.
A wind chilly advisory until noon Wednesday from Kalispell east to Glasgow.
Wind chills down to 30 below zero.
Winds are sustained around 10 to 20 mph across northcentral Montana with wind chills well below zero across the north central and northeast.
A winter weather advisory through tonight for a large portion of central and western Montana, including the Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Butte and Bozeman areas where a trace to two inches of snow are possible with up to seven inches in the mountains.
Radar shows scattered snow, with heavier snow bands developing across the west.
An arctic front is shifting south and west across the state, bringing very cold air to the state through Wednesday.
Moisture overrunning the front will bring areas of snow.
The snow ends late tonight.
The front will shift back east as a warm front Thursday, ushering relatively milder air into the region.
Another storm system will bring a chance of snow to central and western Montana Thursday and Friday.
Accumulations are possible.
Temperatures will remain above average this weekend into next week.
Lows tonight in the 10s below zero northeast, single digits below zero central and the single digits above and below zero west.
Highs tomorrow in the single digits below zero far northeast, single digits above central to the 10s west.
Lows moderate back to the 10s and 20s late week and this weekend with highs warming back to the 30s and 40s, and even a few lower 50s this weekend across central Montana.
