Temperatures have been mild across Montana today with 50s and lower 60s, although temperatures have lowered to the 40s in the northeast with clouds and a cold front.
Sustained winds have been 25 to 35 mph from Cut Bank to Great Falls with gusts into the 40s.
A high wind warning until 8 pm for north central and central Montana, including Great Falls.
Winds gusting from 60 to 70 mph, with the strongest gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Radar showers sprinkles and rain showers across northeast Montana.
Temperatures have been much above normal across Montana considering it is February.
A cold front will usher cooler air into the state tonight and Friday.
However, even with the front, temperatures will remain above normal.
Light rain showers will change to snow showers tonight and tomorrow across eastern Montana, moving into central areas tomorrow.
A trace up to an inch possible.
Lewistown may see an inch as will the Big Sheep Mountains in the far east.
The weekend looks nice across the state as a minor warming trend will occur, lasting through early next week.
A chance of snow Tuesday and turning a little cooler mid-week.
Lows tonight in the upper 10s and 20s with highs Friday in the 30s.
Highs will warm back to the upper 30s and 40s this weekend and early next week, before falling back to the upper 20s and 30s mid-week.
