Temperatures varied across the state.
Where it was sunny in the west, temperatures warmed well into the 40s.
In central and eastern Montana where snow fell, temperatures were in the 20s and 30s.
Winds were gusty around Lewistown, sustained at 26 mph and gusting to 34 mph.
Radar showed lingering snow across northeast Montana in the Glasgow area.
A weak storm system and cold front brought snow to central and eastern Montana last night and today.
Snowfall of an inch or two in the Great Falls area and four inches in Stanford.
Up to six inches in the Little and Big Belt Mountains.
High pressure will bring a very nice winter weekend to Montana with above normal temperatures after a cold start Saturday morning.
A storm system and cold front will bring a chance of snow to western Montana by Monday evening and statewide Tuesday and Wednesday.
Some accumulations will be possible.
Temperatures will remain above normal with no arctic air.
Colder tonight with lows in the 10s and 20s, although below zero in West Yellowstone.
Lows back to the 20s to lower 30s next week.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s Saturday with 40s and lower 50s Sunday and Monday.
Highs drop back to the 30s to lower 40s by mid-week.
