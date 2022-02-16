It was colder across central and eastern Montana with temperature staying in the 20s today thanks to fresh snow cover.
Highs did rise to the 30s west of the divide.
Some lingering snow in the mountains around Missoula and Hamilton and across parts of north-central Montana.
The snow should end in most places this evening.
A storm system brought accumulating snow to central and western Montana overnight and earlier today.
Thursday should be mainly dry although mountain snow showers are likely.
Temperatures will bounce back to normal to slightly above normal, which is upper 20s and 30s this time of the year.
Another high wind event is expected Thursday with a high wind warning for the Rocky Mountain Front, from Browning to Choteau with winds up to 70 mph.
A high wind watch for Cut Bank south to Great Falls with winds up to 65 mph.
Milder Friday and Saturday before an arctic cold front moves into the state brining much colder air to the region.
Snow will be likely statewide with accumulations.
As moisture overruns the cold air, heavy snow will be possible across northwest Montana around Kalispell.
Blizzard conditions may occur, but it is too early to determine if this will happen.
It will remain much colder-than-normal next week.
Lows tonight in the 10s central and east with a few single digits far northeast.
Lows in the 20s west of the divide around Missoula.
Highs tomorrow in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Highs will warm to the 40s and lower 50s Friday and Saturday, then tumble on Sunday.
Next week highs only in the single digits and 10s, although lower 20s around Missoula.
Lows will drop well below zero central and east to the single digits above zero west.
