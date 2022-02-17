A high wind warning until early evening for central and north central Montana, including Great Falls and Cut Bank.
Winds gusting up to 65 mph.
Sustained winds in those two cities have been ranging from 35 to 45 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
Diminishing winds after 6 pm.
Radar shows some mountain snow across west central Montana around Missoula and in the Bridger Range near Bozeman.
A warm front will usher milder air into Montana late Friday and Saturday in advance of an arctic cold front which will move through the state on Sunday.
Winds will once again increase across central Montana on Saturday.
A high wind watch has been issued for that area, including Great Falls. Temperatures will warm well above normal on Saturday.
It will definitely be the best day to be outdoors as much colder and snowy weather sets up for Sunday and Monday.
Accumulating snow will be possible those two days statewide.
Lows tonight in the upper 10s and 20s.
Highs Friday in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Highs will warm to the 40s and lower 50s Saturday before falling to the 20s and 30s Sunday.
By early next week highs will be in the single digits and 10s with lows well below zero east of the divide to the single digits above west.
Moderating temperatures by Wednesday, but still well below normal.
