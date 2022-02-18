A cold front has stalled farther west than previously thought.
Thus, it was colder in the central and east.
Temperatures were in the 10s in the northeast, 20s central to the 40s southwest and west.
The front will move back east as a warm front bringing milder air to all of the state by Saturday.
A major change to colder and snowy weather will occur Saturday night through Monday.
A winter storm watch that period for most the state, except the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.
Snowfall of two to nine inches in the lower elevations with up to fourteen inches in the mountains.
A high wind watch Saturday from Cut Bank south to Great Falls and Livingston.
Winds gusting up to 60 mph.
Mild Saturday then turning much colder Sunday and Monday.
A winter storm and arctic cold front will highlight our weekend and early next week across Montana.
The cold front will move into northern Montana Saturday evening clearing the state south of Dillon by Sunday early evening.
In some areas this could be the coldest so far this year. All locations will have accumulating snow with blowing and drifting snow Sunday into early Monday.
Brutal cold will settle into the state early next week with some recovery late next week.
Lows tonight in the 20s and 30s central and west but falling to the single digits and 10s northeast.
Mild statewide tomorrow and windy with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Highs drop to the 20s and 30s Sunday, the single digits central and east with 10s west Monday and Tuesday warming back to the 20s Thursday and the 30s next Friday.
Lows dropping to the single digits below zero west with 10s and 20s below zero central and east early next week before recovering to above zero the latter half of the week.
