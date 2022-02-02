Temperatures were in the single digits above and below zero east of the divide late today to the lower 10s far western Montana.
Temperatures are as much as 25 degrees colder than they were yesterday at this time.
Winds are sustained in the 10s mph from Cut Bank to Great Falls with wind chills in the 10s and 20s below zero.
A wind chill advisory until 11 am Thursday for eastern Montana, including the Glasgow area where wind chills will be down to 35 below zero.
A winter weather advisory tonight and Thursday from Cut Bank to Great Falls south to Livingston.
Winds up to 50 mph will create considerable blowing and drifting snow.
The storm system responsible for the snow is exiting Montana.
Arctic high pressure has built into the state, bringing frigid conditions.
The arctic air will begin retreating eastward as a warm front moves across the state.
That means a gradual warming trend.
In fact, we will see temperatures go from much below normal to above normal by Friday and the weekend.
Another surge of moisture will bring some snow to western Montana Thursday and again Friday night and early Saturday.
Most the snow stays in the mountains, but minor accumulations are possible west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell.
Continued milder-than-normal next week.
Inversions may return next week, so some of the western valleys may have to deal with fog and the cold air being trapped in the valleys.
Lows tonight in the 10s below zero northeast, single digits below central to the single digits above zero west.
Highs on Thursday in the 20s.
Highs will rise to the 30s and 40s Friday through the weekend and next week.
Lows rising back to the 10s and 20s, and even a few lower 30s central.
