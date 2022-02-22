Temperatures late today ranged from the single digits above and below zero east of the divide to the lower 10s west of the divide. Wind chill warnings and advisories cover the entire state of Montana through mid-day Wednesday. Wind chills ranging from 25 to 45 below zero. Sustained winds range from 10 to 20 mph across the west with gusts up to 28 mph in Missoula with the Hellgate Canyon winds. Arctic high pressure is bringing reinforcing frigid air to Montana. The coldest temperatures will be Wednesday morning. A gradual warming trend will begin Thursday and last through early next week. Temperatures will go from well below normal now to above north by early next week. Normal highs range from 30 to 40 degrees. A weak storm system will drop into Montana from Canada on Thursday bringing snow showers and flurries but little accumulation is expected. Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s below zero to near 30 below zero east of the divide with single digits and 10s below zero west. Lows will warm to the 20s and 30s by early next week! Highs in the single digits above and below zero Wednesday east of the divide with 10s above west. Highs warm back to the 20s and 30s late week, the 30s and 40s by Sunday and the 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday of next week!
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update Feb. 22
