Temperatures ranged from the single digits above and below zero east of the divide today to the lower 10s west of the divide.
Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph sustained, with gusts into the 20s east of the divide where wind chills were in the 10s and 20s below zero.
A wind chill advisory until 8 am Thursday for all areas east of the divide, including Great Falls, Bozeman, Helena, Lewistown and Glasgow.
Arctic high pressure continues to bring extreme cold to Montana.
It will bring another frigid night to the state.
As it moves east, a weak storm system will drop out of Canada tomorrow, bringing very light snow showers and flurries to central and western Montana.
Snowfall will remain under an inch in the lower elevations with a few inches in the mountains.
Dry and milder weather is expected Friday through the weekend and through the middle of next week.
We will see temperatures go from well below normal to above normal.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s below zero east of the divide to the single digits above west.
Highs tomorrow in the 10s and lower 20s.
Lows will warm to the 20s and 30 above zero by early next week with highs warming to the 30s and 40s early next week and even a few lower 50s in central Montana by the middle of the week.
