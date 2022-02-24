Temperatures today were in the single digits east, the 10s central and the 20s west of the divide.
Although cold, temperatures are 5 to as much as 22 degrees warmer than they were 24 hours ago.
Winds are generally sustained between 5 and 15 mph with wind chills in the single digits below zero far east, the single digits and 10s above zero central and western Montana.
Radar shows lingering snow showers and flurries across central and southcentral Montana.
A weak storm system is exiting the state.
Flurries and snow showers ending early in the central and east.
High pressure will build into the state Friday through early Saturday.
A gradual warming trend statewide.
A weak storm system will bring mainly mountain snow to western Montana late Sunday into Monday.
Temperatures will warm to above normal by the weekend and next week, then cool late next week with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows tonight in the single digits above zero central and west to below zero across eastern and northeast Montana.
Lows will moderate each morning and by next week be in the 20s and 30s.
Highs in the 20s to around 30 Friday, warming to the 30s and 40s this weekend and further warming to the 40s and lower 50s next week.
