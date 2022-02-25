Temperatures today warmed to the 20s, which is still below normal for this time of the year.
These temperatures are 2 to as much as 22 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.
Winds are generally sustained between 5 and 15 mph, although a bit higher in Great Falls and Cut Bank.
Wind chills are finally above zero statewide.
Skies are clear except it's partly cloudy across northwest Montana.
High pressure is bringing a gradual warming trend to Montana through the weekend.
It shifts farther east Sunday allowing a weak storm system to move into the state late Sunday and Monday.
Mostly mountain snow will fall Sunday afternoon and evening across northwest Montana, including Lookout Pass.
By Monday, a mix of rain and snow will be possible from Missoula north to the Kalispell area.
This unsettled pattern will then continue in those same areas into the middle of next week.
Elsewhere, mainly dry early week and then an increasing chance of rain and snow the latter half of the week, including Billings, Great Falls, Bozeman, Glasgow and Miles City.
Temperatures will be above normal Sunday through Thursday and then start falling by Friday of next week.
Normal highs the first week of March are in the 30s central and east to around 40 west.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s above zero.
Lows will warm to the 20s and 30s next week.
Highs in the 30s to around 40 Saturday and in the 40s the first half of next week, with a few 50s by mid-week in central Montana.
Highs will then drop back to the 30s by Friday. Next week will be colder with a chance of snow.
