Temperatures have warmed a bit across Montana this Thursday with mainly 10s and 20s, although it warmed to the lower 30s in Great Falls.
That is 30 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago! A wind chill advisory for far northeast Montana, north and east of Glasgow.
It is posted until 2 pm Friday.
Wind chills down to 35 below zero.
Sustained winds are between 10 and 20 mph with wind chills below zero around Cut Bank and Havre.
A high wind event is expected Friday and Friday night from Cut Bank south and east to Great Falls and Livingston.
Winds gusting from 60 to as much as 75 mph, with the highest gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front from Browning to Choteau.
High wind warnings and watches have been issued for those areas.
Gusty winds statewide late Friday and Saturday as milder air is ushered into the state.
A surge of moisture will bring a chance of snow or a mix to western and southwest Montana late Friday through early Saturday.
Snowfall will be limited to a trace to inch with up to 6 inches in the mountains.
A relatively mild weekend with more above normal temperatures next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits above and below zero northeast, single digits and 10s central to the 20s in the west.
Highs tomorrow in the upper 20s far northeast, 30s west and 40s central Montana.
Lows in the 10s and 20s this weekend and next week with highs in the 30s and 40s, with a few 50s in places such as Great Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.