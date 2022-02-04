Temperatures late today were in the upper 20s in the northwest, northeast and southwest corners of the state, warming to the 30s to lower 40s elsewhere.
A high wind warning continues until 6 am for central and north central Montana, including Great Falls, Havre, Cut Bank and Lewistown.
Winds gusting up to 65 mph.
Sustained winds have been in the 20s mph from Cut Bank to Great Falls with gusts into the 40s.
Radar is showing light snow developing in western Montana, mainly in the mountains A storm system is moving into Montana tonight.
It will bring snow to the mountains of southwest and western Montana with several inches possible at Lookout, Lost Trail and Lolo Passes.
Lower elevations from Missoula north to the Canadian border will have the best chances of minor accumulations, with the best chance in Kalispell and the Flathead Vally.
As warmer air moves into central and eastern Montana, there is a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Saturday, but most of it will remain aloft and not reach the ground.
Highs pressure builds into the region Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain above normal for February.
A weak storm system will drop southeast into the state Monday night and Tuesday when there's a slight chance of rain and snow, mainly west of the divide.
Lows in the single digits and 10s far northeast around Glasgow to the 20s and lower 30s central and west.
Lows will be in the 20s and 30s Sunday and next week.
Highs in the 30s to lower 40s statewide this weekend and next week with a few places such as Great Falls warming to the lower 50s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.