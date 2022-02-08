Temperatures late Tuesday were in the upper 30s and 40s across Montana.
Temperatures were 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, yet still above normal for February.
Winds were sustained 20 to 30 mph from Cut Bank to Great Falls with gusts up to 45 mph.
Skies were partly to mostly cloudy.
Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening.
A slightly unsettled northwest flow will bring more clouds to Montana through Wednesday.
There will be enough instability where very light snow will develop across parts of the state tonight ending in the east by tomorrow afternoon.
Up to an inch or two in the mountains with a trace up to an inch in some lower elevations.
Winds will increase Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front moves across the state.
The strongest winds east of the divide.
A high wind watch Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for the High Line and Rocky Mountain Front, from Cut Bank and Browning south to Choteau.
Winds up to 65 mph.
Cooler air will invade areas east of the divide on Thursday.
Overall, however, temperatures will remain above normal and start rising again by Friday and the weekend.
Models are not consistent with next week.
Some show colder weather by the middle of the week while others show temperatures remaining mild.
Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.
Highs Wednesday in the 40s to around 50.
Highs in the 40s and 50s Thursday, dropping to the 30s east of the divide on Friday and in the 40s west.
Highs warm back to the 40s and lower 50s early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.