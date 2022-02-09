It was another mild day across Montana.
Late day temperatures were in the 40s to lower 50s.
These temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
Sustained winds are in the 30s in Cut Bank with gusts there up to 48 mph with a gust to 32 mph in Helena. Skies were partly cloudy statewide.
A warm front will usher milder air into Montana tonight and Thursday.
It will also bring increasing winds east of the divide.
A high wind warning late tonight and Thursday for the High Line and Rocky Mountain Front, from Cut Bank and Browning south to Choteau.
Winds gusting from 60 to 70 mph.
The warning also includes Judith Basin County.
Record or near record breaking highs are expected Thursday before cooler air drop into the state from Canada.
Even with that, temperatures will stay above normal on Friday.
Above average temperatures this weekend and early next week.
Then a chance of snow Tuesday and Wednesday and turning slightly cooler, yet still above normal.
Lows tonight in the upper 20s and 30s.
Highs Thursday in the upper 40s and 50s, with a few lower 60s east of the divide.
Highs fall back to the 30s to lower 40s Friday before rebounding back to the upper 30s , 40s and lower 50s this weekend and early next week.
By mid-week, highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s.
Normal highs this time of the year should be in the 20s central and east to the 30s west.
Normal lows in the 10s central and east to the 20s west of the divide.
