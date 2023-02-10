Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s statewide today with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Winds were light except from Cut Bank to Great Falls and Livingston with gusts into the 30s and 40 mph.

High pressure will bring beautiful February weather to Montana through the weekend.

Get out and enjoy temperatures at or above normal as a change to colder weather is expected next week with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the 10s and 20s.

Highs in the 30s and 40s this weekend, falling to the 20s and 30s by Tuesday of next week.