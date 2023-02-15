Temperatures across Montana were in the 10s and 20s, although a few lower 30s far north and east.

Skies were clear to partly cloudy.

Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph, with stronger winds in the Cut Bank area.

There is a winter weather advisory from Livingston to Harlowton do to blowing snow.

High pressure will build into Montana bringing a few nice winter days.

Partly to mostly sunny each day through Saturday.

Milder temperatures.

Get out and enjoy them because models suggest arctic air next week with snow.

Lows in the single digits and 10s.

Highs Thursday in the 30s to around 40.

Highs in the 30s and 40 into the weekend, then dropping to the 10s and 20s next week.