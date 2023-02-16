Temperatures were in the 30s and lower 40s today across Montana, except the 20s southwest.

Clear to partly cloudy.

Winds were 5 to 15 mph, although stronger from Cut Bank to Great Falls and Livingston where gust were ranging 30 to 40 mph.

A wind advisory until 11 am tomorrow for Livingston and the Beartooth Foothills where gusts will be up to 65 mph.

High pressure is dominating Montana's weather bringing dry and pleasant conditions, except cold in the southwest part of the state.

A moist flow will bring clouds and a chance of some snow Friday across northwest Montana around Kalispell.

Partly to mostly sunny elsewhere.

Some sunshine and relatively mild weather this weekend.

Enjoy it as arctic air will move into the state next week with a good chance of snow and even some blizzard conditions.

Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s, except around 30 in Great Falls with single digits across southwest Montana.

Highs tomorrow in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs will drop to the single digits and 10s by the middle of next week with lows dropping below zero.