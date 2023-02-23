Temperatures were brutal across Montana today with single digits above and below zero.

Wind chill advisories and warnings continue through mid-day Friday across most of the state.

Wind chills of 35 to 45 below zero.

Winds ranged from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 in Missoula and 38 in Butte.

Wind chills are ranging from 10 to 35 below zero.

A winter storm warning Friday afternoon through Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Front due to extreme blowing and drifting snow.

Skies were clear to partly cloudy.

Arctic high pressure continues to bring extreme cold to the northern Rockies and plains.

As it moves to the east, a warming trend will begin Saturday and last through early next week before colder temperatures once again appear.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy through Friday.

A chance of snow west of the divide on Sunday.

Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s below zero with highs tomorrow below zero in Havre, single digits and 10s north and east to the lower 20s southwest around Butte and Dillon.

Highs warm to the 30s and 40s this weekend before cooling again next week.