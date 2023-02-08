Temperatures were mainly in the 30s Wednesday afternoon across Montana, although upper 20s in Butte to around 40 in Miles City.

Wind warnings will expire by midnight for central Montana.

Winds were sustained 20 to 30 mph from Cut Bank to Great Falls and Livingston with gusts up to 40 mph in Lewistown.

Radar shows lingering snow, mainly in the mountains around Missoula to the mountains of central Montana around Lewistown.

A weak storm system will exit Montana tonight.

Lingering snow across southeast Montana ending overnight.

We have nice winter days ahead Thursday, Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies except in northwest Montana around Glacier Park.

High pressure will dominate the state's weather.

Temperatures will remain at or above normal but possibly turning colder beyond the 7 day forecast.

Lows in the 10s and lower 20s tonight, except single digits southwest.

Highs tomorrow in the 30s to around 40.

Highs in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week with a few lower 50s across south central Montana.