Freezing rain caused treacherous travel this morning across the valleys in western Montana.
Warm air overran the cold surface, creating the icy conditions.
Temperatures quickly rose above freezing statewide by late morning and afternoon.
An air stagnation advisory continues through Friday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys along with Seeley Lake and Potomac.
Pollutants may become trapped with little vertical motion in the atmosphere.
Gusty winds continue east of the divide from Great Falls to Livingston where gusts have ranged from 39 to 59 mph.
The storm system responsible for the freezing rain and snow is moving out of the state.
A few lingering isolated rain and snow showers, then partly cloudy tonight and tomorrow.
Patchy freezing fog in the western valleys may again bring some slick conditions to the region in the morning.
An Alberta Clipper, or area of low pressure, will drop out of Canada Thursday night bringing a period of snow to most of the state. Snowfall will be light, with a trace up to two inches in the lower elevations.
Gusty north winds on the backside of it will cool temperatures Friday across central and eastern areas of the state.
Milder weather this weekend and next week with above normal temperatures.
Some valley inversions may develop west of the divide, trapping cold air in the valleys.
Lows tonight in the 20s and 30s, although 10s in Butte and West Yellowstone.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s and 40s, cooling to the 20s and 30s Friday, and then back to the 30s and 40s this weekend through next week.
A fairly dry period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.