Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing, is expected. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&