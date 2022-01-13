Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s across Montana late day Thursday and even as high as lower 50s around Great Falls.
A storm system will drop down from Canada and bring a brief period of snow showers to mainly central and eastern Montana tonight.
A winter weather advisory for the Stanford and Kings Hill Pass areas in central Montana where one to three inches of snow are possible.
Winds are generally under 20 mph with the exception of the Livingston area.
An Alberta Clipper will drop south into the northern plains tonight and early Friday.
Models are backing off on the snow, but a few periods of light snow mainly east of the divide.
High pressure builds into the region Friday night and this weekend with very nice weather for mid-winter.
A weak disturbance may bring brief rain and snow showers from Great Falls to Bozeman Saturday afternoon, but it should be insignificant.
Dry and mild next week, although a chance of snow in Missoula and Kalispell Tuesday.
Lows tonight in the upper 10s and 20s.
Highs Friday in 30s, although upper 20s northeast.
Highs in the 30s and 40s this weekend and next week, which is above normal for this time of the year!
