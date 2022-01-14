Mild temperatures this Friday as the mercury climbed into the 30s and 40s.
Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph with sunshine in the central and east and partly cloudy skies west.
A storm system brought a few snow showers to central and eastern Montana early today.
High pressure is building into the state and will bring a nice weekend to the region.
Inversions may develop in the western valleys where fog may form and a few ice crystals fall from the fog in the mornings.
The next storm system that may bring some rain and snow will arrive Tuesday of next week.
That's when a cold front will start cooling mainly central and eastern Montana.
Lows in the 10s and 20s.
Highs in the 30s and 40s through Monday, falling to the 20s and 30s by mid-week.
