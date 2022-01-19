Temperatures were quite varied across Montana as an arctic cold front is stalled along the divide.
Temperatures ranged from 5 below zero in Glasgow to around 10 above in Billings and Great Falls to the 30s west of the divide in Missoula and Kalispell.
A winter weather advisory late tonight and Thursday for northwest Montana, including the Flathead and Mission Valleys.
Snowfall up to an inch with light freezing rain.
Snowfall up to 6 inches at Lookout Pass.
A winter weather advisory late Thursday and early Friday for Belt and Kings Hill Pass in central Montana with snowfall of 2 to 5 inches.
A wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for north central and northeast Montana, including Glasgow where wind chills will be down to 35 below zero.
A wind advisory late tonight and tomorrow for the Livingston area with gusts up to 60 mph.
An arctic front is stalled along the divide.
It will move back to the northeast as a warm front, bringing much milder air to central and eastern Montana on Thursday.
However, it will also bring gusty winds to northeast Montana along with sub-zero wind chills.
Wind chills will improve by Thursday afternoon.
A robust storm system will move into western Montana early Thursday, moving into central Montana during the afternoon and the east by evening.
Rain, freezing rain and snow west with a mix elsewhere as it moves east into Friday.
High pressure will build into the state this weekend.
Milder temperatures and pleasant weather are expected statewide.
Lows tonight in the 10s below zero northeast, the single digits below central, single digits above south-central to the 20s west of the divide.
Highs in the 30s and 40s statewide tomorrow and remaining there through the weekend.
Lows will warm into the 10s and 20s.
