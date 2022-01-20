Temperatures are warming across Montana as a warm front moves into the eastern part of the state.
Most areas have temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s, although pockets of cold air remain, including Helena and Glasgow.
A winter weather advisory this evening for the Flathead and Mission Valleys in northwest Montana, including Kalispell.
Rain and snow will be ending this evening.
A winter weather advisory until 10 am for Kings Hill Pass and Belt in central Montana.
Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches.
A winter weather advisory until 11 am Friday for the passes and West Yellowstone in Gallatin and Madison Counties.
Snowfall of 2 to 7 inches.
A winter weather advisory for eastern Montana tonight, including Glasgow ad Miles City.
A mix of rain and snow will occur.
A high wind warning this evening for the Rocky Mountain Front.
Winds gusting up to 75 mph.
A high wind watch for northeast Montana Friday, including Glasgow.
Winds gusting up to 55 mph.
Strongest winds are currently blowing from Cut Bank and Great Falls south to Livingston.
A moist Pacific flow brought rain and snow across parts of the state today.
The precipitation will end from west to east tonight. Accumulating snow in the mountains of southwest Montana and possibly the Bozeman and Livingston areas.
Winds will be a concern on Friday in northeast Montana.
Get outside this weekend as temperatures will be above normal for January.
Enjoy it because long-range models show February beginning colder than normal.
The relatively mild weather continues next week.
Lows tonight in the 20s with highs Friday in the 30s statewide, except colder in places such as West Yellowstone.
Lows in the 20s to lower 30s this weekend and next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.
