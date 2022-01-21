It has been a nice winter day across Montana, with partly to mostly cloudy skies with breaks in the clouds across central Montana.
Temperatures have warmed to the 30s and lower 40s.
A quick look at your weekend shows milder-than-normal and dry.
High pressure will build into Montana tonight and this weekend.
That means relatively mild.
However, inversions will develop west of the divide, so some cold air will be trapped in the valleys with inversional fog possible in the Missoula and Kalispell areas each morning.
A back door cold front will move into central and eastern Montana Monday bringing a quick shot of snow from Great Falls, Helena and Bozeman east to Billings and Glasgow.
Some accumulations will be possible.
Colder central and east Monday with milder weather the rest of the week.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s.
Highs this weekend in the 30s and 40s, although holding around 30 with the inversions in the west.
Highs drop to the upper 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday east of the divide, rebounding back to the 30s and 40s the rest of the week.
Enjoy it because models suggest a very cold and snowy start to February.
