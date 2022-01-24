Temperatures were in the 10s across northeast Montana with 20s and lower 30s across the rest of the state.
Snow is falling across a large part of the state. A winter weather advisory through tonight for central and western Montana, including the Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Butte, Bozeman and Dillon areas.
Snowfall of one to three inches in the lower elevations with up to six inches in the mountains.
A wind chill advisory through tonight for the far northeast corner of the state, including the Plentywood and Culbertson areas. Wind chills down to 30 below zero.
A storm system will bring snow to Montana tonight and quickly exit the region tomorrow.
High pressure will build into the state, bringing above normal temperatures to the region.
The exception will be the western valleys, including Missoula and Kalispell, where inversions will keep cold air trapped and there will be some fog formation.
Models indicate much colder and snow weather next week for the beginning of February. Lows well below zero northeast to the single digits and 10s elsewhere.
Highs Tuesday in the 20s far northeast to the 20s and lower 30s elsewhere. Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s the rest of the week. Much colder starting next Monday.
