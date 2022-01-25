Temperatures across Montana late today ranged from the 10s far northeast to the upper 20s and 30s central and west.
Winds were gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Wind chills were still below zero in the far east, including the Glendive area.
Arctic air across eastern Montana will retreat eastward with a warming trend statewide through the rest of the week.
The exception will be the western valleys west of the divide.
Inversions will develop there keeping cold air trapped in the valleys.
Fog may also form each morning in places like Missoula, Polson, Hamilton and Kalispell.
A weak storm system will drop south out of Canada Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Areas of light snow along and east of the divide, including the Great Falls and Bozeman areas.
Minor accumulations are possible.
Models are all over the place for next week, with some indicating an arctic outbreak and others the opposite.
So, stay tuned! We are expecting snow Monday and Tuesday.
Lows in the single digits northeast to the 10s and 20s central and west.
Lows in the 20s to lower 30s thereafter, then possibly falling early next week.
Highs in the 30s and 40s through the weekend, with the colder in the western valleys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.