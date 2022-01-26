Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update Jan. 26

Temperatures were varied across Montana late today depending on inversions and cloud cover.
Inversions kept temperatures in the 20s in the valleys west of the divide and across southwest Montana.
Temperatures were in the 30s to lower 40s elsewhere.
Temperatures are colder than they were 24 hours ago in the inversions to as much as 20 degrees warmer outside of the inversions in the northeast.
We are beginning to see some light snow developing across northeast Montana in advance of a very weak Canadian storm system.
Inversions are expected to strengthen through the weekend across the valleys of western Montana.
Fog and low clouds in the mornings with a few places, such as Kalispell, staying foggy and cloudy all day.
Missoula may once again see some sunshine after morning fog.
Elsewhere, a weak storm system will drop south into central and eastern Montana tonight and early Thursday.
A few areas of light snow will fall east of the divide.
Snowfall will be very light, with a trace up to an inch.
High pressure will build into the region tomorrow and stay through the weekend.
Warmer-than-normal in the central and east with temperatures at or colder-than-normal in the west due to inversions.
A storm system and front will bring a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will turn colder by the middle of next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s, although below zero in West Yellowstone.
Highs Thursday in the 20s western valleys to the 30s and 40s central and east.
More of the same Friday, then 30s and 40s statewide this weekend.
Highs will drop back to the 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
