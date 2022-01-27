Snow exited eastern Montana today and now it's clear to partly cloudy.
Temperatures depended on inversions.
The western valleys were coldest with the inversions with 20s along with southwest Montana.
Temperatures warmed into the 30s and lower 40s elsewhere.
Dry through the weekend.
Temperatures above normal except in the west.
A storm system exited eastern Montana after snow fell across central and eastern Montana earlier today.
High pressure will build into the region Friday through the weekend.
That means above normal temperatures east of the divide.
However, inversions will trap the cold air in the western valleys, including Missoula, Polson, Hamilton and Kalispell.
An air stagnation advisory through early Sunday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.
A storm system will bring a chance of snow Sunday afternoon and night across western and southwest Montana.
Lows in the single digits and 10s tonight, although 20s in central Montana around Great Falls.
Highs Friday in the 20s across west central Montana around Missoula, 30s and 40s elsewhere, although lower 50s in central areas around Great Falls.
Highs in the 30s and 40s statewide this weekend, although again in the lower 50s central.
Highs will drop to the 20s and 30s early next week with a chance of snow Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.