Temperatures again varied depending on if you live where there are inversions or not.
Temperatures were in the 20s in the inversion areas such as Missoula, Bozeman and Helena warming to the mid-40s in central Montana around Great Falls and the 30s in the northeast in Glasgow.
Winds were calm in the western valleys but gusty east of the divide.
Sustained winds ranging from 10 to 30 mph from Cut Bank and Great Falls to Livingston with gusts into the 30s mph in Great Falls and Havre.
Skies range from clear to cloudy across the state.
High pressure is dominating Montana's weather with relatively mild temperatures for mid-winter.
The excepting is where there are inversions.
Cold air is being trapped in the western valleys.
This will continue through early Sunday and there is an air stagnation advisory for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.
Pollutants will be trapped in the valleys.
A storm system will move into western and eventually central Montana Sunday night and Monday with snow or a mix developing.
The heavier snow will stay in the mountains of northwest Montana with a trace up to an inch in the valleys and plains.
An arctic front will then usher much colder air into the state early next week.
Lows in the single digits above and below zero in the western valleys and southwest Montana to the 10s and 20s elsewhere.
Winds will keep lows in the lower 30s around Great Falls.
Highs Saturday in the upper 20s in Missoula to the 30s and 40s elsewhere.
And up around 50 in Great Falls.
Highs in the 30s and 40s Sunday.
Highs will drop to the 10s and 20s by Tuesday with lows dropping above and below zero.
