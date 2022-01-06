A winter storm warning continues through Friday morning for all areas west of the divide, including Missoula, Butte and Kalispell.
Additional snow with freezing rain is possible in the four major western valleys.
A blizzard warning tonight and Friday for the Rocky Mountain Front.
Winds increasing to 50 mph will create whiteout conditions.
Winter weather advisory for the central corridor, including Great Falls, Lewistown and Billings.
Additional minor accumulations.
A wind chill advisory for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow area.
Wind chills down to 40 below zero.
Radar shows snow continuing across a large portion of the state.
Temperatures range from below zero in Glasgow to Great Falls to a few degrees above zero in Billings and Helena, rising to the 10s above zero in Missoula.
Wind chills are still in the 30s below zero in GlasgowA major storm system continues to embrace Montana with widespread snow and frigid temperatures.
A warm front will usher milder air into the state.
It will bring more snow to central and parts of the east while the snow may mix with freezing rain west of the divide.
A mix continues tomorrow in the west while partial clearing takes place in the southcentral areas around Billings.
Temperatures will be milder before another arctic front brings colder air to central and eastern Montana on Saturday.
High pressure will then bring a much calmer and eventually milder weather pattern to most of the state.
The exception next week will be inversions that develop in the western valleys.
That may keep temperatures colder in places such as Missoula.
Lows tonight well below zero in northeast Montana to the single digits above in Billings and Great Falls to around 20 in Missoula.
Temperatures rise tonight central and east.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s and 40s statewide.
Highs drop again to the 10s and 20s Saturday east of the divide but remain in the 30s west.
Highs will warm to the 30s and lower 40s next week, which is above normal.
The exception may be with the inversions in the west.
