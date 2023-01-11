Temperatures across Montana were in the 20s and 30s across most of Montana today with variably cloudy skies.
Fog has been an issue with a dense fog advisory continuing through tomorrow morning for north central and eastern Montana, including Havre, Glasgow, Glendive and Miles City.
The Missoula and Kalispell areas may have one re-issued later tonight.
Visibility will be a quarter of a mile or less.
Winds were light.
Weak high pressure will bring stagnant weather with areas of fog through early Thursday.
Black ice will be possible in some areas.
A weak storm system will move into western Montana Thursday afternoon with mainly mountain snow showers.
A similar system will move into the state Friday night and Saturday.
No major storms are expected.
Temperatures will warm to above normal late week and the weekend.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s with highs tomorrow in the 30s and lower 40s, although upper 20s northeast.
Highs will be in the 30s and 40s into the weekend, with a few lower 50s in south central Montana.
