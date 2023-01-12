Temperatures varied, with 10 at Havre where there is snow cover and north of a stalled front, to the 40s across central Montana where there is no snow cover, such as Great Falls.
A winter weather advisory tonight for northwest Montana for very light mixed precipitation early followed by black ice and treacherous travel conditions.
This includes the Kalispell area.
Radar showed some rain and snow near the Mission range with the more widespread rain and snow west of the state.
Taking a look into the weekend, slightly milder statewide Friday and Saturday then a little cooler Sunday.
A southwest flow will bring milder air into the state along with a chance of mainly mountain rain and snow west of the divide, impacting mainly Lookout Pass.
No major storms are expected.
Temperatures will remain at or above normal, even where it has been cold along the Canadian border.
Models are indicating colder arctic air possibly entering the state the latter half of the month into February.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s, although 30s where there is no snow cover across central Montana.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s and 40s, although 50s where there is no snow cover.
More of the same Saturday and then temperatures cool by 5 to 10 degrees Sunday and early next week.
