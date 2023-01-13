Temperatures varied across Montana, with 30s where there is snow cover to the 40s and lower 50s where there is not.
A southwest flow will bring a surge of Pacific moisture to Montana.
A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will develop and spread from western Montana to central areas tonight and finally northeast Montana early Saturday.
A winter weather advisory from Kalispell south through Polson, Missoula and Hamilton east to the Butte area.
There is also an advisory early Saturday from Havre east to the Glasgow area.
Some areas may receive up to an inch or two of snow.
A light mixture is showing on radar across west central Montana.
After the mix of rain and snow ends, there will be a break late Saturday before another surge of moisture brings a chance of snow Sunday into early Monday.
Temperatures will be relatively mild Saturday cooling but remaining above normal Sunday and next week.
The cooling trend will continue through next week.
Lows tonight in the upper 10s and 20s where there is snow cover to the 30s where there is not.
Highs Saturday in the upper 30s and 40s, with lower 50s around the Billings area.
Highs in the 30s and 40s early next week dropping to the upper 20s and 30s later in the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.