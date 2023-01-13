Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A period of rain and freezing rain is expected late this evening in the Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures. * WHERE...Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially secondary roads and sidewalks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&