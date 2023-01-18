Temperatures were in the 30s and lower 40s statewide, today, except in the southwest where they held to the 20s.
Skies were clear to partly cloudy.
An incoming weak storm system will bring some light snow to Idaho and western Montana late tonight and tomorrow.
There is a winter weather advisory in Idaho where one to four inches of snow are expected with lighter amounts in Montana.
A weak storm system with Pacific moisture will bring increasing clouds to western Montana with clear to partly cloudy skies central and east.
Some light snow in the west tomorrow but amounts will be light.
A stronger storm system may bring more snow this weekend, mainly to the west.
Temperatures will remain at or above normal through Saturday, then drop Sunday and Monday behind a cold front.
Increasing winds in central Montana late week and weekend.
A high wind watch for the Rocky Mountain Front Saturday where winds will gust up to 60 mph.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s with highs tomorrow in the 30s to lower 40s, except 20s southwest.
Highs will drop to the 20sd and 30s statewide Sunday and Monday.
