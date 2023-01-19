Temperatures across Montana today were in the 20s and 30s, except at Glasgow where it was 14 and in Billings where it was 44.
Radar shows lingering snow showers across west central and central Montana.
A weak storm system is moving out of Montana, with snow showers and flurries diminishing across the state.
Weak high pressure will build into the region through Saturday.
Areas of fog are possible.
Increasing winds across north central and central Montana through Saturday.
A high wind watch Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Front where gusts up to 60 mph will be possible.
A storm system will move across the state early next week.
A winter storm watch late Sunday through Monday morning for the Little Belt and Highwood mountains in central Montana.
Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches.
Snow showers and flurries will accompany a cold front Saturday night and Sunday across the state.
Slightly colder Sunday and Monday.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s, except single digits in Glasgow and Butte.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s and 30s, except lower 40s in Billings.
Highs will drop to the 20s and 30s early next week.
