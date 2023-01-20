Temperatures were mainly in the 30s today across Montana.
The exceptions were the northeast and southwest where it was in the 20s.
A storm system and front will impact Montana this weekend.
A winter storm watch Saturday night through Sunday night for central Montana, including Great Falls and Lewistown.
Snowfall may range from 5 to 14 inches, although there are huge model discrepancies.
A winter weather advisory for the high line to Glacier Park south to Seeley Lake.
Snowfall of 1 to 4 inches, with up to 8 inches in the park.
A high wind warning for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains for Saturday and Saturday night.
Gusts ranging from 50 to 85 mph.
Skies range from clear to partly cloudy across the state.
A storm and cold front will move across the state this weekend.
Snow is possible over most of the region Saturday night through early Monday.
The heaviest will be across central and north central Montana.
A wind event will also occur along the High Line and Rocky Mountain Front.
The cold front will usher slightly colder air into the region.
Blizzard conditions are likely across north central Montana Saturday night through Sunday night.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s, although single digits southwest.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s where there is snow cover and 40s where there is not.
Highs will drop to the 20s and 30s by early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.