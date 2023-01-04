Temperatures varied considerably across Montana, ranging from 10 in Glasgow to near 40 in Helena.
The main storm track is south of Montana.
However, a weakened storm system will move into the western part of the state tonight and Thursday.
Mainly mountain snow, with a slight chance of lower elevation rain and snow.
There is snow in southwest Idaho that will move into western Montana by morning.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph with stronger gusts in Cut Bank and Livingston.
The main storm track stays south of Montana.
However, a weakened piece of energy will swing through the western and central parts of the state Thursday.
Mainly light mountain snow is expected.
Periodic gusty winds are expected across central Montana with fog being a problem for parts of the northeast, although the dense fog advisory for the Glasgow area has been canceled.
Other than that, a fairly quiet and tranquil weather pattern is expected through next week with temperatures near normal.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s except below zero across northeast Montana.
Highs Thursday in the 10s from Havre to Glasgow with 20s east and northwest and 30s elsewhere.
In fact, 40s from Lewistown to Livingston.
Highs for the next week in the 10s and 20s in northeast Montana around Glasgow, the 30s in Missoula, Butte and Bozeman and the 40s in Great Falls and Lewistown.
