Temperatures varied across Montana, depending on snow cover, cloud cover and winter.
They ranged from the single digit and 10s to the 30s and lower 40s.
The main storm track is south of Montana, with a weakened piece of energy rotating through the state bringing mainly mountain snow to west central areas of the state.
Winds were generally light, except in the Livingston area.
Although the main storm track is south of Montana, a weakened storm system will move through the state tonight and another Friday.
A stronger, more robust storm system will move through on Sunday with the best chance of snow or a mix in the western third of the state.
Temperatures will remain at or above normal except across the northeast where warming is slower.
Lows tonight in the single digits above and below zero across north central and northeast Montana to the 10s and 20s elsewhere.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s northeast to the 30s elsewhere with a few 40s across central Montana.
More of the same in temperatures this weekend and next week.
