Temperatures north of a stalled front were in the 10s and lower 20s across northeast Montana to the 30s and lower 40s central and west.
A dense fog advisory through Saturday morning for southwest Montana, including Bozeman, Dillon, Ennis and Helena.
Visibility a quarter of a mile or less.
There is still an area of light rain and snow across central Montana from Harlowton north to Havre.
Weak waves of Pacific moisture will continue to periodically move across Montana.
One such is in central areas.
Another comes into western Montana Sunday night and another Monday night.
They will produce mainly mountain snow.
No major storms are expected.
Otherwise, the weekend is looking nice.
With at least some sunshine statewide.
Temperatures will continue to be coldest in the northeast with near normal to above normal temperatures elsewhere.
Lows tonight in the single digits northeast to the 10s and 20s elsewhere. Highs tomorrow in the 20s northeast to the 30s and lower 40s elsewhere.
More of the same through most of next week.
