A severe thunderstorm watch until 9 pm from southwest to north central Montana, including Bozeman, Livingston, Great Falls, Lewistown and Havre.

Storms may produce winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Radar shows showers and thunderstorms scattered around the state.

A heat advisory until 8 pm for south central and parts of eastern Montana, including Billings, Jordan, Glendive and Glasgow.

Temperatures ranging from 98 to 103.

Temperatures ranged from the upper 70s to the 80s where there were clouds and rain while in the 90s to around 100 in eastern Montana.

Monsoon moisture has returned to Montana, with enough instability to produce showers and severe storms, especially across the central parts of the state.

Drier air will move in from the north, so the monsoon moisture will be confined to southern Montana on Thursday where a few more showers and storms are possible.

Otherwise, hot weather will continues, with Saturday being the hottest day thus far this year.

Lows tonight in the 50s and 60s with highs tomorrow in the mid-80s to mid-90s.

Highs will warm to the 90s to around 100 by Saturday, with 80s and 90s next week.