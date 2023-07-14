Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and 80s across the state.
Isolated showers have tried developing across central Montana.
Very little rain will reach the ground as lower levels are very dry.
A wind advisory this evening for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where winds will gust to 35 mph, as they have in the Glasgow area.
High pressure is building into Montana with a northwest flow bringing gusty winds.
Northwest flow has also brought Canadian smoke back into the state.
The smoke should hang around this weekend.
A westerly flow should help clear the air later Monday and Tuesday.
Warmer temperatures are expected across Montana, especially in the west this weekend and east and south central early next week.
Many areas will experience the hottest day of the year.
Temperatures nearing 100 Sunday in the Missoula area and Monday in Billings.
Clear to partly cloudy nights and partly to mostly sunny days through early next week.
A dry cold front will cool temperatures by the middle of next week.
Lows tonight in the upper 40s and 50s.
Highs tomorrow in the 80s to near 90 central and east with lower 90s west.
Highs will be in the 80s to lower 90s Sunday central and east to the upper 90s far west.
Highs will cool a few degrees by Wednesday before another warming trend begins the end of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.