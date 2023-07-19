Temperatures warmed today into the upper 70s and 80s across Montana with lower 90s in the Missoula area.
Skies were clear.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph in the far east.
High pressure strengthen through the weekend which will continue our warming trend.
Triple digit heat will be possible across parts of Montana this weekend.
Monsoon moisture will increase along and south of I-90 through the weekend with the moisture moving north by early next week.
Dry thunderstorms will be possible across southern Montana.
Rain will evaporate before reaching the ground except under the strongest storms.
Lightning and outflow winds will bring an increasing fire weather.
The driest part of Montana ifs from the Kalispell area south to Missoula.
Conditions are better east of the divide, but these areas will also experience drying in the coming days.
Lows tonight in the upper 40s and 50s with highs tomorrow in the 80s central and east to the 90s west, including the Helena area.
It will be up to 106 in Lewiston, Idaho.
Highs will warm into the 90s and 100s this weekend before dropping back to the 80s and 90s next week.
