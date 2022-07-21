Temperatures across Montana today ranged from the mid-80s to the mid-90s.

Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph, with stronger winds in the Livingston area.

Gusts there have been into the 30s.

Skies are clear, except clouds have been increasing in the northwest around Glacier National Park.

Montana is on the northern periphery of a massive high pressure ridge over the western U.S.

While it has been warm to hot, we are lucky as the heat wave is much worse elsewhere across the country.

The ridge will flatten, actually cooling northern Montana by the weekend.

South central and eastern Montana will be the hottest.

Monsoon moisture will enter the state Friday through the weekend.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, with the best chance Sunday across central and southeast areas of the state.

A fire weather watch is posted for the Beaverhead and Deer Lodge National Forests tomorrow with gusts up to 35 mph.

Humidity levels will range from 9 to 14 percent.

An air quality alert for Salmon and Lemhi County, Idaho through Friday.

Air quality is an issue with the Moose fire in the county.

Lows tonight in the 50s central and west to the lower 60s east.

Highs Friday upper 70s and 80s northwest to the 90s to around 100 in the southeast.

Highs in the 80s north to the 90s south central and east this weekend.

More of the same next week.