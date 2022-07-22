A fire weather warning until 9 pm for the Beaverhead and Deer Lodge National Forests in southwest Montana.

Relative humidity levels ranging from 8 to 13 percent along with winds gusting to 40 mph will bring extreme fire danger to that area.

Winds generally were 5 to 15 mph sustained, up to 25 mph in Glasgow with gusts to 30 mph in Great Falls and Butte.

Temperatures ranged from the 60s to lower 70s with cloud cover and very light showers from Kalispell to Cut Bank up into the 80s and 90s elsewhere and a hot 101 in Miles City.

A weak cool front will bring gusty winds to parts of Montana through the evening and usher slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through Monday.

However, we could see a better chance across south central and southeast Montana Sunday afternoon, with some being strong around Billings to Miles City.

Temperatures may cool further for parts of Montana Tuesday with a chance of showers.

Models indicate a heat wave building across the Pacific Northwest late next week, which might impact western Montana with hotter temperatures, especially around Missoula.

Lows tonight in the upper 40s and 50s central and west to the 60s east.

Highs tomorrow in the 80s to around 90.

Similar highs early next week, falling to the upper 70s and 80s Tuesday and then warming back to the 80s and 90s the latter half of the week.