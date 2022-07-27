Temperatures ranged from the mid-90s around Missoula in the west to the upper 70s and lower 80s east.

Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph with clear to partly cloudy skies.

A large ridge of high pressure is responsible for a major heat wave across the Pacific Northwest.

This heat will very slowly nudge east through the weekend and early next week, which means central and eastern Montana will finally warm to well above normal by early next week.

Normal highs are in the 80s.

An excessive heat warning and advisories continue for the Idaho panhandle, Washington and Oregon.

Temperatures there in the triple digits.

Monsoon moisture will bring a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms each day into the weekend, with the best chances along the divide.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs Thursday in the 90s to around 100 west, lower 90s central and the 80s in eastern Montana.

By early next week, highs begin cooling a bit in the west but getting hotter in the east.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s west and the 90s to near 100 in the east.